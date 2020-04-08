Crowded Docket Didn't Justify Forum Shift, 7th Circ. Hears

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal court abused its discretion when it sent a proposed wage and hour class action back to California to reduce its docket congestion without giving weight to the forum selection clause in the workers’ employment agreements, an insurance adjusting company told the Seventh Circuit during oral argument Wednesday. The fact that the Southern District of Indiana had a more congested docket than the Eastern District of California isn’t a public interest factor that warrants the shift, Christopher Murray of Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC, arguing for RYZE Solutions LLC, told a three-judge panel of the appeals court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS