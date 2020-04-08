Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Stylists Say Salon Chain Withheld Pay After COVID-19 Closure

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:00 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey hair stylist has hit the Virginia-based salon chain Hair Cuttery and its parent company Ratner Cos. Inc. with a collective action, alleging it stiffed workers pay in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act after it shut down operations due to COVID-19 in the middle of a pay cycle.

Named plaintiff Nicole Olsen claimed in a complaint on Tuesday that Ratner's Chief Operating Officer Phil Horvath and its CEO Dennis Ratner gave workers conflicting messages leading up to their decision to shut down operations March 21.

They then told hair stylists in a video that they wouldn't be...

