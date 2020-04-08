Fla. Judge Rejects Kroger's Sanctions Bid In ADA Fight

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:59 PM EDT) -- A Florida magistrate judge rejected calls by a unit of retail giant Kroger to sanction an attorney and his firm for missing court deadlines in an Americans with Disabilities Act suit, finding that Kroger's team had also shown a lack of "professional courtesy" in the case. Magistrate Judge Thomas Smith recommended that Rasheed Karim Allen and his firm, Allen & Dawson PLLC, not be sanctioned for his delayed response to defects that Kroger Specialty Pharmacy had noted in an amended complaint. Allen represents Claudia Spoerer, a former Kroger employee who says she was denied promotions after she sought accommodation for headaches...

