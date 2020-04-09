Chinese Outdoor Goods Maker's $1.1M Award Confirmed

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut federal judge has confirmed a $1.1 million arbitral award issued to a Chinese manufacturer of outdoor equipment and sporting goods after its Connecticut distributor failed to turn up to oppose its petition. With no objection on the record, U.S. District Judge Alfred V. Covello on Tuesday found no grounds not to recognize the award that the Qingdao Arbitration Commission issued in May to Rizhao J&J Manufacturing Co. Ltd. against New England Outdoor & Recreational Products Inc. The dispute arose from a 2010 distribution agreement under which Rizhao was to supply New England Outdoor with products, such as outdoor shelters...

