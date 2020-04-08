J&J Unit Beats Suit Over Defective Breast Implants

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 4:43 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed with prejudice a woman's suit alleging that breast implants made by a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary were defective, saying she failed to link the defect with any violations of federal law. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino said the claims made by Genevieve T. Webb in her suit against Mentor Worldwide LLC and Johnson & Johnson Servs. Inc. were preempted by federal law, as they would require the companies to go beyond U.S. Food and Drug Administration requirements. To fit in the "narrow gap" that would allow the claims to...

