Ghirardelli Tastes Victory In Chocolate-Less White Chips Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Ghirardelli Chocolate Co. on Wednesday escaped a lawsuit claiming the sweets maker tricked consumers into thinking its cocoa-free white baking chips actually contained chocolate, with a California federal judge saying reasonable consumers wouldn't have been bamboozled by the product's packaging. U.S. District Judge Phyllis J. Hamilton granted Ghirardelli's bid to have the proposed class action thrown out, noting that the words "chocolate" and "cocoa" don't appear anywhere on the packaging for the Bay Area company's "Premium Baking Chips Classic White Chips." The two California consumers who brought the suit — Linda Cheslow and Steven Prescott — had argued that the description...

