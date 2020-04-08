WWE Wrestler Ric Flair's LLC Loses Bid For 'Nature Boy' Mark

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:49 PM EDT) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has rejected Ric Flair LLC’s bid to score a mark for the legendary pro wrestler’s “Nature Boy” nickname, saying that the proposed mark is too similar to that of a clothing line, “Nature Boys,” and that both marks aim to sell shirts. The TTAB Monday affirmed the August decision by examining attorney Amy L. Kertgate to decline the company’s bid for a mark, agreeing that a “Nature Boys” consumer would likely be confused upon seeing a “Nature Boy” mark on a T-shirt. “The only difference in the marks is registrant’s pluralization of the word ‘Boy.’”...

