9th Circ. Rejects Ex-TSA Worker's Appeal In Termination Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:22 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Wednesday turned away a former Transportation Security Administration worker’s attempt to revive her claim that the agency flouted the Rehabilitation Act by letting her go, saying it lacked jurisdiction because a lower court wasn’t involved in the voluntary dismissal of her other claims. In its published opinion, the three-judge panel dismissed Anna Galaza’s appeal of a ruling tossing her Rehabilitation Act claim against the TSA, which she had accused of violating the law by terminating her after she was injured. Galaza had appealed the district court's decision after voluntarily dismissing other discrimination claims that remained in her...

