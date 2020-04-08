Ex-BigLaw Attys' Patent Firm Resolves Suit Against Lyft

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:47 PM EDT) -- A patent-licensing company founded by former WilmerHale and Kirkland & Ellis LLP partners said Wednesday it has resolved a dispute with Lyft over methods of routing ride-sharing traffic. A Delaware federal judge found in January that Blackbird Tech LLC had raised plausible arguments that its routing system "improved existing technologies in an unconventional way." The judge refused to shut down the suit, holding that the patent infringement allegations deserved to go to trial. Blackbird reached an agreement with Lyft Inc. last month, it said in Wednesday's statement. According to the case docket, Blackbird lodged a stipulation of dismissal March 26 that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS