PG&E Tort Claimants Object To How Utility Plans To Pay Fine

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The tort claimants committee in the PG&E Chapter 11 case is asking a California bankruptcy judge to reject the utility's proposal to route $4 million in fines through their settlement trust, saying the move would create a bad precedent. In an objection filed Tuesday, the committee said PG&E's proposal to pay the fines from the trust established in its settlement with fire victims and then replace the funds appears to serve no purpose except as an attempt to shore up the utility's interpretation of the terms of the fire victim settlement. "PG&E's solution is an artifice used only to establish a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS