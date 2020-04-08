1st Circ. Backs NuVasive's Noncompete With Ex-Sales Rep

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit said Wednesday that medical device company NuVasive can stop a former sales employee from working for a rival firm, upholding a lower court's preliminary injunction enforcing a nonsolicitation and noncompete agreement the worker signed. The appeals panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Denise Casper's decision to apply Delaware state law to the employment contract, which barred Timothy Day from taking a job with a competitor like Alphatec Spine for a year after he left NuVasive. "We see no basis for concluding the district court erred in applying Delaware law to assess whether NuVasive had satisfied the 'likelihood of success'...

