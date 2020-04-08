State Claims Dropped From U. of Mich. Doc Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge on Wednesday dropped state law claims from a former University of Michigan wrestler's lawsuit alleging the school covered up his sexual abuse by a university physician, saying their inclusion could lead to jury confusion and other problems. U.S. District Judge Robert H. Cleland dropped 14 state claims out of the 18-claim count, noting that separate state claims could still be filed and that he was taking the action for various reasons, including because the immunity defenses available to government employees are different under state and federal law. "A jury, while considering a single event, would be required...

