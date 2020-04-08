Fla. Woman Claims Fast-Food Chains' Containers Made Her Ill

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A South Florida woman became ill recently after eating food from Burger King, Dunkin’ and several other fast-food chains because of a chemical found in polystyrene food containers used by their restaurants, according to a series of lawsuits filed in state court in Miami. In five nearly identical complaints filed Tuesday, Miami-Dade County resident Ileana Echevarria alleges that the companies acted negligently and breached an implied warranty by serving food stored in containers that contained the chemical 1,3,5-Triphenycyclohexane, a benzene she alleges is suspected or known to have several harmful effects, including as a source of cancer. The suits, which also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS