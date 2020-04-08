Enforcement Of €290M NextEra Award Will Remain On Hold

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- Efforts by Dutch subsidiaries of U.S.-based NextEra Energy Inc. to enforce a €291 million ($316 million) award against Spain will remain on hold, although Madrid must agree to promptly pay the award if its ongoing set-aside bid is unsuccessful, an international committee has ruled. The International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee decided Monday to continue a stay of enforcement on the award — which the investors won following a dispute over revoked renewable energy incentives — on a provisional basis until April 27. Thereafter, if enforcement efforts are to remain on hold, Spain will have to provide a formal...

