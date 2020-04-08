Nixon Peabody Beats Sanctions Bid Claiming Docs 'Scheme'

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 9:54 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge on Wednesday denied Wonder World Learning LLC's bid to sanction Nixon Peabody LLP and its client for allegedly running a "massive scheme" to hide key documents in the trademark dispute between the preschool franchise Kiddie Academy and its former franchisee based in Texas. In a seven-page order, U.S. Magistrate Judge J. Mark Coulson said Wonder World's sanctions motion ignores the fact that the district judge presiding over the case has narrowed its claims and discovery in the case over time. “Defendants’ motion ignores this narrowed scope, reasserts the overly broad requests already found infirm by this court,...

