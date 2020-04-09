Troutman Sanders Fights For Partial Fee Award In FCA Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- Troutman Sanders LLP is hitting back against HealthSouth Corp.'s attempt to ax $200,000 in fees the firm was awarded for work it did before it was disqualified from representing a whistleblower in a suit alleging HealthSouth falsified patient records, arguing that the award was appropriate. The firm said Wednesday that HealthSouth's objection to the fee award mischaracterized the record in an attempt to exaggerate the firm’s misconduct and argued that the reduced award was already enough of a deterrent to misconduct, meaning the court did not need to deny Troutman Sanders fees altogether. "HealthSouth has not explained how the conflict leading...

