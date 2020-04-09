Arbitration Proceedings In The Age Of Virtual Hearing Rooms

Ricardo Ugarte Imad Khan Amanda Jereige

Given the global nature of international arbitration, witnesses are often required to travel great distances to provide testimony during a hearing. When such witnesses are unable to attend in person, the parties and the Tribunal are often left in the difficult position of determining how much weight to afford certain evidence (including, for example, witness statements). However, with the advent of new powerful technologies, parties are increasingly turning to remote video conferencing as a solution to this problem.[20]

Certain logistical and technological specifications must be met in order for a proceeding to be carried out seamlessly and efficiently.





The conduct of the virtual proceeding must be fair to both parties.





Presentation of evidence by witnesses must be closely monitored and efficiently displayed via computers at all venues to ensure security of the documents and efficiency of the proceedings.





In order to maintain the integrity of the proceeding, observers at a remote venue should be limited to the witness providing evidence, interpreters, paralegals and legal representatives.

