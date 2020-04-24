A Checklist For Insiders Looking To Buy Company Stock

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- While corporate stock buybacks, as well as dividend payments, are receiving significant scrutiny in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as companies look to preserve cash, the same is not currently true for stock purchases by corporate insiders. The Wall Street Journal reported on March 26 that more than 2,800 executives and directors had purchased nearly $1.19 billion in company stock since the beginning of March, representing the third-highest level on both an individual and dollar basis since 1988, citing data sourced from the Washington Service, a firm that provides data analytics about trading activity by insiders. CNBC, which also reported...

