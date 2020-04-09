Calif. Organic Waste Regs Mean Sweeping Changes For Cos.

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery, or CalRecycle, is set to release final regulations aimed at aggressively minimizing the state’s organic waste, defined under current proposed regulations as “solid wastes containing material originated from living organisms and their metabolic waste products.”[1] On Jan. 21, CalRecycle sent its final rulemaking package to the Office of Administrative Law,[2] which returned the regulations to CalRecycle with nonsubstantive changes.[3] CalRecycle will hold a 15-day public comment period after the changes are made, and then release the final regulations.[4] CalRecycle will adopt these regulations according to the mandate in S.B. 1383, also known as...

