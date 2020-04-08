Pfizer Beats Viagra MDL After Plaintiffs' Experts Booted

Law360 (April 8, 2020, 11:19 PM EDT) -- Pfizer on Wednesday won an unopposed motion for summary judgment in multidistrict litigation alleging its product Viagra is linked to melanoma, setting the stage for an appeal of a California federal judge's January order excluding key expert testimony, which consumers have vowed to take to the Ninth Circuit. In January, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg said that experts on causation must be tossed from the consumers' litigation accusing the pharmaceutical giant of promoting Viagra without admitting that research has linked the use of the blockbuster erectile dysfunction drug to an increased risk of developing melanoma. Last week, the consumers said in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS