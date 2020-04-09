Real Estate Investment Co. Accused Of Misusing $3M

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:25 PM EDT) -- A group of foreign investors and a domestic affiliate have accused real estate investment platform Prodigy Network LLC in New York federal court of violating their subscription agreements by engaging in shady business practices and misappropriating $3 million to pay for its CEO's personal expenses. British Virgin Islands-based Jailineli Ltd., Bahamas-based Raquette View Ltd., Pennsylvania-based Liquid LP, and Mexican investors Benjamin Beja Lezama and Mariana Pinto Escandon say in their Wednesday complaint that the money they invested in Prodigy was supposed to be used to fund property development in Chicago. However, Prodigy reported at the beginning of 2019 that the company...

