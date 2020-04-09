France Requiring Google To Negotiate Pay For News Content

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Google must negotiate with any news organization that wants to license out its content for the internet giant's aggregation services under an interim order issued Thursday by France's antitrust enforcer. Based on a complaint from news publishers, the Autorité de la concurrence found that Google violated an update to European copyright law by refusing to pay for news content. The law, which France was the first on the continent to adopt, includes a "neighbouring" right meant to help news organizations demand payment for the third-party publication of their content. Google likely violated its dominant position in late September when it said that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS