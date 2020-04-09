PG&E Touts Erin Brockovich's Support Of Reorganization Plan

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Pacific Gas & Electric is drumming up support for its reorganization plan, trumpeting Thursday an endorsement from consumer advocate Erin Brockovich, who led a legal battle against the utility over contaminated California drinking water in the mid-1990s and said wildfire victims’ “best way forward” is confirming the plan. "Since PG&E settled with victims, the company has won broad support for its plan of reorganization, including from the governor. Now all that's standing between victims and the payment they've waited so long for is approval of the plan,” said Brockovich, who works as an environmental consultant at Weitz & Luxenberg PC....

