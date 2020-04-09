Gunderson Dettmer-Led Data Co. Closes On $250M In Funding

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:12 PM EDT) -- A data management company that counts law firms Sheppard Mullin, Quarles & Brady and Shumaker Loop & Kendrick among its customers closed Thursday on a $250 million funding round led by Gunderson Dettmer that valued the company at $2.5 billion. San Jose, California-based Cohesity said it’s now raised more than $650 million in financing. Proceeds from the Series E round will be used for research and development, building new capabilities and growing domestically and around the world, it said. Founded in 2013, Cohesity said it works with clients to back up, maintain and analyze their data and more. “Closing a major...

