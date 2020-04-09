SEC Settles With 2 Traders Over 2016 Hack Of Its Database

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has resolved claims with two stock traders allegedly involved in the 2016 hack of the agency’s Edgar electronic filing system by a Ukrainian national. David Kwon of California and Igor Sabodakha of Ukraine have each agreed to disgorge the six-figure profits they allegedly made using nonpublic information gleaned from Oleksandr Ieremenko, the seemingly at-large hacker who illegally accessed drafts of public companies’ financial filings before they became available to investors through the Edgar database. The men neither admit nor deny the SEC’s allegations. The settlements filed Thursday stipulate that a New Jersey federal judge reserves...

