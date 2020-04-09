Civil Rights Groups Pan Virus Relief Waiver For Contractors

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 4:32 PM EDT) -- More than 50 civil rights organizations have urged the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs not to temporarily exempt federal contractors providing coronavirus relief from certain affirmative action obligations, noting that people of color and other marginalized communities have been hit hardest by the pandemic. The groups, which include the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and Economic Justice Project, asked the U.S. Department of Labor’s OFCCP in a Tuesday letter to revoke the national interest exemption issued by the agency March 17. “While a robust federal response to the coronavirus pandemic is essential, there is no justification for suspending...

