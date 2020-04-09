Fed. Circ. Revives Nevro Spine Pain IP Axed As Indefinite

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday revived claims of four Nevro Corp. patents covering spinal cord stimulation technology that a California federal judge had invalidated as indefinite, faulting how the judge construed several key terms. The panel's precedential decision to vacate U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria’s summary judgment order is a hit to Boston Scientific Corp, which had been able to dodge Nevro's infringement litigation only to head back to California for round two. Nevro's lawsuit, filed in 2016, alleges Boston Scientific's implantable pulse generators, which treat chronic pain by stimulating a patient's spinal cord, use the same frequency as Nevro's patented system,...

