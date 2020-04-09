Fed. Circ. Says Air Force Overstepped On Major's Discharge

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Thursday that the U.S. Air Force wrongly discharged a major after his progress up the ranks stalled, saying it had overstepped its authority by narrowing an exception to the military’s “up-or-out” promotion policy. Then-Maj. Jason Engle was close enough to retirement to be kept on under a U.S. Department of Defense policy despite twice being passed over for promotion, and the Air Force’s decision to adopt a more narrow retirement exception was not within its authority, Circuit Judge Kathleen M. O’Malley wrote in a 2-1 precedential decision. “While the military is given a wide berth with respect...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS