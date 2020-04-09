6th. Circ. Says Pilot Can't Send OT Case To Arbitration

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Thursday to make about 4,000 workers arbitrate wage claims against rest stop operator Pilot in a ruling that also suggested, but did not hold, that arbitration agreements can’t supersede courts’ authority to decide whether a challenged pact is valid. A three-judge panel said it doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear Pilot’s challenges to orders making it turn over certain information to the workers and denying — without prejudice — its bid to send the certified collective action to arbitration. And because it can’t hear the appeal, it can’t resolve a debate over whether language in Pilot’s agreement delegating disputes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS