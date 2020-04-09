Fan Says Tiger Woods' Caddie Shoved Him During Selfie

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida man who tried to take a selfie with Tiger Woods in the background during a golf tournament has sued the golf superstar and his caddie for allegedly shoving and injuring him. In a suit filed Tuesday in Pinellas County, Brian Borruso said he was a spectator at the Valspar Golf Tournament at the Innisbrook Copperhead Golf Course in Palm Harbor, Florida, on March 10, 2018, when he was shoved by Woods' caddie, Joseph LaCava. Borruso says he was standing near the 13th green after a golf ball hit by Woods landed nearby. As Wood approached the ball, Borruso turned...

