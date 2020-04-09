Panel Axes $10M Award In Surgery Patient's Drug Death Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court ruled Thursday that jurors returned an improperly “excessive” verdict when they awarded $10 million in damages to the husband of a woman who died from adverse drug interactions in the hours after a procedure at the Laser Spine Institute. The Pennsylvania Superior Court agreed that the $10 million awarded to the estate of Sharon Kimble — part of a $20 million verdict that was ultimately halved on a post-trial motion — was disproportionately large when compared to awards other plaintiffs had won in the state over the deaths of loved ones. “The $10 million damages award in...

