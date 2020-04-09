Va. Justices Order New Trial In Fatal Opioid Overdose Suit

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 10:03 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court on Thursday ordered a new trial in a suit accusing a physician of negligently prescribing opioids to a patient for years that led to her accidental overdose death, saying a claim for punitive damages was wrongly taken off the table by the trial judge. The state’s highest court reversed a Prince William County Circuit Court judge’s midtrial decision to strike Shea Curtis’ punitive damages claim in a suit accusing Dr. Christopher Highfill of causing the 2014 death of her mother, Mary Jo Curtis. The suit claims that after three surgeries were performed to repair the patient’s broken...

