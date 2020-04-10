Kathy Griffin Beats Lawsuit Over Twitter 'Doxing'

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- A Kentucky federal judge has tossed out a lawsuit that accused comedian Kathy Griffin of encouraging her Twitter followers to “dox” Catholic high school students seen on a viral video in a faceoff with a Native American elder. In a ruling Thursday, U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman said his court lacked jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit over Griffin’s tweets, which urged her followers to identify the students involved in the incident. The judge said the state’s so-called long-arm statute — a law that grants jurisdiction over out-of-state residents in certain circumstances — isn’t long enough to cover Griffin. “Should the...

