Insurer Wants Out Of Covering Hurricane Harvey Suit Defense

Law360 (April 9, 2020, 9:01 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked a Texas federal court on Thursday to declare that it no longer has to defend an industrial company facing accusations that it discharged debris into Houston-area waterways and made Hurricane Harvey-related flooding worse. Everest National Insurance Co. said exemptions in general liability insurance policies it issued to Megasand Enterprises Inc. meant it wasn't responsible for indemnifying or defending the company against underlying Texas state court lawsuits alleging it discharged sediment and other materials that worsened flooding. Everest has so far been defending Megasand, which is one of many companies facing the accusations, but it now wants a declaration saying...

