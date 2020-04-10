GAO Dings Navy For Rejecting Wage Estimates In $42M Deal

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 1:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has sustained a bid protest of a $41.8 million Navy support services contract award, concluding that the government unreasonably rejected the wage increase predictions included in a D.C.-based engineering company’s project proposal. The Navy did not sufficiently explain in its proposal analysis why it dismissed Sayres & Associates Corp.’s predictions for how much employee wages would increase during the duration of the contract, making the agency’s decision unreasonable, the GAO said in a March 30 decision published Thursday. The GAO said that the Navy’s one-line explanation to Sayres doesn’t cut it when data of employees’ salary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS