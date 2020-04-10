Investor Says 'Cannabis King' Ran Off With Millions

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A cannabis mogul that one trade publication dubbed the "California Cannabis King" has been hit with a $3 million lawsuit in Florida state court, alleging he treated his marijuana ventures "as his personal piggy bank." In a suit filed Thursday, GIA Investments LLC accused Paul King, the CEO of Cannafornia Holdings Inc., of defaulting on a 2018 loan of $3 million and "stealing nearly $2 million" from the company by redirecting the funds toward a personal project to purchase condominiums. According to the complaint, Cannafornia and its alleged alter ego entity, New Wave, have been rendered insolvent through King's malfeasance and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS