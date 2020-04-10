Holding Co. For CBD Firm Wants Suit Over $10M Loan Tossed

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- A real estate holding company for a Colorado CBD and hemp oil wholesaler urged a Texas federal court to toss a lawsuit by a commercial lender seeking a $100,000 breakup fee on a $10 million loan contract, saying the court lacks jurisdiction because the company does no business in the Lone Star State. Appogee Kazmira LLC said Thursday the $10 million loan it sought from North Avenue Capital LLC was intended solely for a property in Colorado and argued North Avenue can’t sue in Texas simply because the lender is based there. “Appogee also has never leased or owned property in...

