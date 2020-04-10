Jailed Pharma Exec Claiming COVID-19 Risk Denied Release

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:03 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge rejected a health-related home confinement request by the imprisoned ex-CEO of defunct pharmacy Philidor Rx Services LLC, finding Thursday that the Pennsylvania prison where he is serving time for a $9.7 million kickback scheme has no known cases of COVID-19. While Andrew Davenport argued in March that his preexisting health conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, place him in a high-risk category of individuals who could face grave consequences if they are exposed to COVID-19, senior U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska held that a recent medical review showed that he is in relatively good condition....

