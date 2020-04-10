Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Telescope Co. Must Keep Dealing With Rival After $50M Loss

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge brushed away arguments that he couldn't order a business to continue supplying a rival and did just that — telling a Chinese telescope maker to keep on good terms with the American competitor that won $50 million in damages after hitting the Chinese company with conspiracy claims.

U.S. District Judge Edward J. Davila gave the Golden State-based Orion Telescopes & Binoculars almost everything it asked for Thursday when he handed down a permanent injunction barring Chinese telescope maker Ningbo Sunny Electronic Co. Ltd. from severing its supply relationship with Orion.

"Injunctive relief is necessary to protect the market from over-concentration by...

