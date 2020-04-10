Shell Unit In Malaysia Awarded $340M In Floating Rig Fight

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Malaysian unit of Shell Petroleum Co. Ltd. has been awarded more than $340 million in arbitration with a subsidiary of international energy shipping and maritime conglomerate MISC Berhad on its counterclaims over a lease agreement for a floating offshore oil rig. An Asian International Arbitration Centre tribunal on Wednesday also awarded Gumusut-Kakap Semi-Floating Production System L Ltd. $133.3 million in the arbitration it launched against Sabah Shell Petroleum Co. Ltd. in September 2016, MISC announced Friday. The dispute arose from a lease agreement GKL entered with Sabah Shell in November 2012 for the construction and lease of the GKL system to produce crude oil off the coast of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS