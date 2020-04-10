Semiconductor Co. Keeps $1.3M Win Against Ex-Tax Director

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court largely upheld a $1.3 million verdict for a semiconductor maker against its former director of tax, ruling the former director could not prove he was fired for refusing to violate the law because there was no evidence the company had asked him to do so. A three-judge panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that a Dallas County District Court correctly granted STMicroelectronics Inc. summary judgment against Jerome Sandberg’s counterclaims that the company fired him because he refused to sign tax forms he thought contained false information. And it upheld a Dallas jury’s verdict that...

