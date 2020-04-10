Law360's Pro Say: COVID At The High Court

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has issued its first ruling dealing with COVID-19, refusing to postpone Wisconsin’s election. On this week’s episode of Pro Say, we’re breaking down the decision, the blowback and how the court might rule on future coronavirus fights. Each week on Pro Say, Law360 staffers Amber McKinney, Bill Donahue and Alex Lawson bring you inside the newsroom and explain what you need to know about key legal developments. This Week Ep. 145: COVID At SCOTUS Your browser does not support the audio element. Voters in Wisconsin braved the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday to cast ballots in the presidential...

