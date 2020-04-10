Kinder Morgan-Owned Pipelines Want $14M In Unpaid Bills

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Exploration and production company Ursa Piceance LLC has been hit with two lawsuits in Texas state courts in Houston alleging that it breached agreements to transport natural gas by failing to pay invoices and owes its business partners about $14 million. Two Kinder Morgan-owned pipeline companies brought the breach-of-contract lawsuits on Thursday. Ruby Pipeline LLC is seeking about $13.6 million in damages, and Wyoming Interstate Co. LLC alleges it's owed about $362,000. Both companies allege they had service agreements with Ursa to transport natural gas that required monthly invoice payments. "As a result of the failure by Ursa to pay invoices...

