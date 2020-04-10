Pa. Developer Demands Refund On Riverfront Project

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 5:17 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh real estate company is refusing to refund a developer $728,725 after their deal to develop a former scrapyard in the city’s suburbs fell through, according to a lawsuit filed Friday. The real estate developer that bought the property, which does business as Alpha Riverfront 47 LLC, filed suit in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and alleges that Riverfront 47 LP, an affiliate of Pittsburgh-based developer the Mosites Co. Inc., is holding onto both the land and the money Alpha paid for it. “Riverfront has no valid contractual or legal excuse for its breach of the PSA,” Alpha...

