Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Underwriters Want False Imprisonment Deal Fight Arbitrated

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 6:40 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London underwriters are urging a Montana court to force an association of Montana counties to arbitrate a dispute over coverage for a $4.45 million settlement to the family of man who was falsely imprisoned for more than 23 years on trumped-up murder and kidnapping charges.

The underwriters told the court on April 7 that the Montana Association of Counties Property and Casualty Trusts' claims in the litigation "fall squarely" within an arbitration clause contained in the parties' reinsurance agreement.

The trust, which consists of an association of Montana counties that formed a joint risk pool to indemnify its members...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!