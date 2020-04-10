8th Circ. Says No Need to Reconsider Target Investor Suit

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 7:29 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel has affirmed a Minnesota federal court’s decision to pass on reconsidering a proposed securities class action accusing Target of misleading investors amid its tumultuous expansion into Canada. In a published opinion Friday, written by U.S. Circuit Judge Jonathan Allen Kobes, the three-judge panel found that “nothing in the complaint makes a ‘compelling’ case for fraud.” “We believe the more compelling inference, which is fatal to the investors’ case, is that Target executives did not understand the magnitude of the problems they faced,” the panel said. The Carpenters' Pension Fund of Illinois and Salvatore Rizzo had asked the...

