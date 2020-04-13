Ex-Alstom Exec Video-Sentenced To Time Served Over Bribes

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A former sales executive at a U.S. subsidiary of Alstom SA was sentenced by videoconference Monday to time served — about 30 minutes — for his limited role in an Indonesian bribery scheme 17 years ago after he opted not to wait until the pandemic had passed for the proceeding. Larry Puckett, 70, appeared before Connecticut U.S. District Judge Janet Bond Arterton via Zoom video chat from a conference room with his lawyer, Jeffery Vaden. The judge, her deputy and prosecutors all connected from separate locations, and reporters and the public were able to observe. Puckett, a former regional sales manager...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS