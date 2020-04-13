Real Estate Brokers Can't Get Antitrust Suit Arbitrated

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 3:12 PM EDT) -- A real estate brokerage firm can't move a consumer antitrust suit over fees on home sales into arbitration, a Missouri federal judge has ruled, because it's not a party to the contract signed by the consumers who are taking the brokers to court. HomeServices of America Inc. sought to enforce an arbitration clause on two of the named plaintiffs in a proposed class action against the National Association of Realtors and real estate companies targeting what the consumers say are inflated brokerage fees. The instant dispute involves only whether HomeServices can compel arbitration. HomeServices runs brokerage services through two subsidiaries named in the lawsuit,...

