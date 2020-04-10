Fed. Circ. Orders New Trial In Alere Urine-Test Patent Case

Law360 (April 10, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit ruled Friday that Rembrandt Diagnostics LP deserves a second chance to prove that competitor Alere Inc. is infringing a patent for a urine-test device, saying rulings against Rembrandt both before and in trial were based on misguided claim constructions. The appeals court ordered a new trial after Rembrandt lost the first one in California federal court in December 2018. It also ordered further proceedings in connection with claim language disposed of in summary judgment. Both parts concern a Rembrandt patent covering devices that collect and test urine; Rembrandt said a handful of Alere devices infringed. The patented device...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS