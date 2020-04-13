Pavo Tired Of Kingston's 'Excuses' To Avoid Tripling IP Verdict

Law360 (April 13, 2020, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Pavo Solutions has told a California federal judge that Kingston Technology's arguments to stop the court from tripling a $7.5 million patent infringement verdict are just "excuses" and at times "just plain false." Pavo said Thursday that Kingston's attempt to lessen the verdict over the USB patent or avoid it altogether must be shot down, and that instead the damages should be enhanced, given the "sheer number of wrongs" committed by the infringer. Kingston's arguments to the contrary all fall flat, Pavo said. "Kingston's conduct was egregious," Pavo said. "And its excuses are pretense, irrelevant as a matter of law, insignificant...

